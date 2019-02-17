Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
New Covenant Christian Church
Oklahoma City, OK
Monte Ray Bell
Jan. 1, 1930 - Feb. 6, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Monte Ray Bell, age 89, of Oklahoma City, was called home Feb. 6, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Jan. 1, 1930, in Westbrook, Texas, to Joseph and Nancy Bell. Monte lived his life in West Texas, Midland, Lubbock, and El Paso. He and his wife of 67 years, Norma, retired to Oklahoma to be near family. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War and longtime employee of the International Boundary and Water Commission. He is survived by his wife, Norma Bell; daughter, Zandra Fleenor; son, Mark Bell; sister, Audrey Smith; grandsons, Chad Barnes, Darren Barnes, Aaron Bell, and Casey Bell; and granddaughter, Megan Edison. He also left a legacy of three great-grandsons, and three great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the New Covenant Christian Church in Oklahoma City. Flowers will be received at the Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, OK. Contributions to of Oklahoma City may be made in lieu of flowers. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 17, 2019
