Morris Anthony

Galloway

Dec. 15, 1945 - March 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Morris Anthony Galloway, born Dec. 15, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, died March 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He is survived by his wife, Patti Haggerty Galloway, of the home; beloved Great Dane, Blue Boy, of the home; son, Ryan Galloway, of Denver; daughter, Paige, of New Orleans; and sister, Kay Grant and husband Bud, of Sante Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by parents, Helen and Bud Galloway.

He graduated from OU School of Law in 1973. Upon graduating, he was a manager of a C.R. Anthony store in Stroud, OK. He worked at various banks in Oklahoma and the last ten years, practiced criminal law in El Reno, OK.

He was a member of Crown Heights Christian Church and served as an elder there for several years. He fought a brave battle with prostate cancer for 19 years.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Free to Live, Edmond, OK; or Crown Heights Christian Church, Oklahoma City. Graveside services are Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, Oklahoma City. Minister Aaron Krueger will be officiating. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary