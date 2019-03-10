Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
For more information about
MORRIS GALLOWAY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MORRIS GALLOWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MORRIS GALLOWAY


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morris Anthony
Galloway
Dec. 15, 1945 - March 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Morris Anthony Galloway, born Dec. 15, 1945, in Kansas City, MO, died March 7, 2019, in Oklahoma City. He is survived by his wife, Patti Haggerty Galloway, of the home; beloved Great Dane, Blue Boy, of the home; son, Ryan Galloway, of Denver; daughter, Paige, of New Orleans; and sister, Kay Grant and husband Bud, of Sante Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by parents, Helen and Bud Galloway.
He graduated from OU School of Law in 1973. Upon graduating, he was a manager of a C.R. Anthony store in Stroud, OK. He worked at various banks in Oklahoma and the last ten years, practiced criminal law in El Reno, OK.
He was a member of Crown Heights Christian Church and served as an elder there for several years. He fought a brave battle with prostate cancer for 19 years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Free to Live, Edmond, OK; or Crown Heights Christian Church, Oklahoma City. Graveside services are Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park, Oklahoma City. Minister Aaron Krueger will be officiating.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
Download Now