Myrtice M. Farmer

Dec. 29, 1922 - Jul. 13, 2019



DEL CITY

Myrtice Marie Fairchild Farmer, of Del City OK, went to be with the Lord on 13 July 2019. She was born 29 December 1922, in Baskin, LA, to William George & Linnie Stallings Fairchild. Myrtice was a faithful member of First Southern Baptist Church. Myrtice was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 68 years & 1 day, Joseph "Joe" Marshall Farmer, Sr., son, Joseph Marshall Farmer, Jr., and daughter, Marilyn Farmer Lyons, and 5 siblings. Survivors include daughter, Marsha Lynn Farmer Ray, son-in-love. Glen, of the home; son, Mark Alan Farmer, daughter-in-love, Carol, of Jones, OK; son-in-love, Jay Lyons; daughter-in-love, LaDonna, of Midwest City, OK; 11 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 1 sister-in-love, along with countless loved ones that she accepted as her own. Viewing will be Wednesday from 10-8 at Ford Funeral Services with Family will be present from 11-1 and 4-6. Homegoing celebration service will be Thursday, 18 July, at 10:00 A.M. at First Southern Baptist Church, 6400 S. Sooner Rd., Oklahoma City, OK. Internment follows at Resthaven Memorial Garden. Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019