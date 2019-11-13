|
Myrtle Mae Grape KINGFISHER
Nov. 19, 1930 - Nov. 9, 2019
Myrtle Mae Grape, a longtime resident of the Kingfisher area, passed into HIS glory on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Myrtle was born on November 19, 1930 to Eva Mae (Rasp) and Glen Bryon Frymire in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. Her father passed away when she was two years old. She was the second of nine children. She was raised in Idaho but returned to Oklahoma to attend Kingfisher High School. At a dance in Dover she met the love of her life, Grover Grape. They married November 22, 1950. They were married for 68 years when Grover passed in 2018. After receiving her GED, she completed Nursing School at St. Anthony's School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at nursing homes and hospitals. Myrtle was always industrious. Myrtle loved quilting, sewing, cooking, playing pitch, and mostly making her family feel at home. All her children and grandchildren knew they could count on Myrtle. Myrtle attended Central Baptist Church where they served the Lord. Myrtle's love for the Lord made her a person of faith and lived her life serving others. Myrtle will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Eva Jo Sparks (Jack Baugess), Skipper Grape (Kim), Randy Grape, and Bonnie Thomas (Cullen). Myrtle has 8 grandchildren, Derek Grape (January), Marianne Russell (Arlan), Melanie Elliott (Utah), Jason Pence, Justin Pence (Kelsey), Clarissa Grape, Craig Engles (Sandra) and Caci Crossfield (Joe) and 12 great grandchildren, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. The viewing will be at the Sanders Funeral Home in Kingfisher, Oklahoma on Tuesday November 12 from noon to 6 pm. The family will be available from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A Funeral Service in memory of Myrtle will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm at the Central Baptist Church, with Pastor Dan Maxwell and Pastor David Mendenhall officiating. Interment will follow at Banner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contribute to the Post #7740 Auxiliary of Crescent Oklahoma, 17425 Lovell Main Street, Crescent, Oklahoma 73028.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 13, 2019