|
|
Nadine Louise Atkins OKLAHOMA CITY
May 4, 1935 - Sept. 22, 2019
Nadine Louise Atkins, 84, of Oklahoma City, OK, passed away September 22, 2019. She was born May 4, 1935 to Elmer and Monica Mollman in Oklahoma City. Nadine was a devoted Catholic. She was involved in the Altar Society at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Nadine was a seamstress. She enjoyed fishing, camping, baking, playing board games, and card games. Most of all Nadine enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, William C. Atkins, III and wife, Rhonda; 2 daughters, Suzanne Hall and husband, Brian and Catherine Auwen and husband, Alvin, Jr.; grandchildren, Adam Atkins and wife, Angie, Patrick Atkins and wife, Cristin, Malin Hall and wife, Kim, Derek Atkins, Kaili Atkins, Alvin Auwen III; 2 great-grandchildren, Caleb Atkins and Zachary Boyko; brothers, Theodore Mollman and wife, Glenda and Daniel Mollman and wife, Pamela; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William C. Atkins; and sister, Corine Mollman. Open visitation will be held 11AM-6PM, Wednesday and a formal visitation with family will be held 6-8 PM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK. A Wake Service will be held 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Moore, OK. A Mass will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Oklahoma City, OK. In lieu of flowers family would like donations to be mailed to: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer located at 101 Park Ave., #225, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102. Services are under the direction of John M. Ireland Funeral Home and Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 25, 2019