Nan Balman EDMOND
Nov. 10, 1920 - Aug. 9, 2019
Nan Balman, Professor Emeritus of Nursing at the University of Oklahoma, died in Tulsa on August 9, 2019, at age 98. A long-time resi-dent of Edmond, Professor Balman was married to Dr. Gail E. Balman for 50 years. She is survived by her son, Steven K. Balman; her daughter-in-law, Juli A. Balman; her granddaughter, Lily Balman, grandson, Nathan Duvall, and several nieces, nephews, grandnephews and grandnieces. Funeral services will be 2pm, Thursday, Aug. 15, at Baggerley with inter-ment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 14, 2019