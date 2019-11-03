Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Connect Church
9029 E. Reno Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY FRANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY FRANKS


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY FRANKS Obituary

Nancy C Franks
May 5, 1942 - Oct. 30, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Nancy C Franks, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left this earth to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She leaves behind a loving husband, Kenneth Franks; three children, Randy Males, Bobby Males, and Tammy and Melvin McGhee. She has nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends. She loved Jesus, life and everyone. Memorial Services will be held at the Connect Church at 9029 E. Reno Ave. on Saturday, 9th of Nov. at 11 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -