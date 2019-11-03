|
Nancy C Franks OKLAHOMA CITY
May 5, 1942 - Oct. 30, 2019
Nancy C Franks, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left this earth to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She leaves behind a loving husband, Kenneth Franks; three children, Randy Males, Bobby Males, and Tammy and Melvin McGhee. She has nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends. She loved Jesus, life and everyone. Memorial Services will be held at the Connect Church at 9029 E. Reno Ave. on Saturday, 9th of Nov. at 11 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 3, 2019