|
|
Nancy Van Nostrand OKLAHOMA CITY
Gilstrap
June 6, 1931 - Aug. 22, 2019
Nancy Lee, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 88. Nancy was born in Monte Vista, CO, where she went to Sargent High School. She graduated from the University of Colorado, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. After college, she moved to Kansas City with a dear friend and worked at Hallmark Greeting Cards. Nancy made her way back to Denver, where she met and married the love of her life, Ralph Gilstrap. Nancy and Ralph settled in Oklahoma City, where they have lived for 56 years. Nancy worked at Quail Creek Bank for many years after her girls were older, where she met and made friends with countless people.
Nancy was kind, thoughtful, selfless, strong, classy, loyal and faithful, truly an angel on earth. Most of all, Nancy loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Gilstrap; and daughters: Tana Sanger and her children, Rachel, Laura, David, and Caroline, of Oklahoma City; Tami Gibbs (Chris) and their children, Katie and Hank, of Fayetteville, AR; and Debbie Willmon (James), of Muskogee, OK, and their children, Tia, Amy, and Angie.
Please wear your favorite color and join us for a Celebration of Nancy's Life on Monday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church Chapel at 14600 Portland Ave. in Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019