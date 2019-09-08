Home

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
8701 Northwest Expressway
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
(405) 721-3182
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
NANCY HOWELL


1933 - 2019
Nancy G. Howell
Feb. 22, 1933 - Sept. 4, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Nancy G. Howell was born on Feb. 22, 1933, in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. She entered into eternal rest on Sept. 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City at the age of 86 years. Jim and Nancy lived their life of sixty-two years together in New Jersey and Oklahoma. In 1978, Jim and Nancy moved to Bethany, OK. Shortly after their move to Oklahoma, Nancy began working for the Oklahoma City Clinic (OCC) as a pediatric nurse. For over twenty-five years, Nancy cared for her precious patients throughout the Oklahoma City area at OCC. She was a very kind and giving person to all. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandma, nurse and friend. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Howell; her parents; and two brothers. Nancy is survived by her son, Steve and wife Gayla; daughter, Linda; and two grandsons, Jason and Steven, Jr. Nancy will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Services for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 8701 NW Expressway, OKC, OK 73162. The family has requested memorials be sent to The Children's Center, Attn: Development Office, 6800 NW 39th Expy., Bethany, OK 73099, or online at:
https://www.miracleshappenhere.org/ways-to-give/donate/
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019
