Nancy Sue Kowal
Aug. 25, 1939 - Aug. 4, 2019

SPENCER
Nancy Sue Kowal, of Spencer, OK, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, after a short illness. She was born in Oklahoma City Aug. 25, 1939, to Oda and Marie Miller. She enjoyed many hours antiquing with her cousin, Carol Buckley. She was preceded in in death by her Dear Husband, Art Kowal; parents; and her sister, Patsy Ruth Cagle. Nancy is survived by her sisters, Barbara Coley, of Tulsa, OK; and Betty Balderas, of Oklahoma City; and her cousins, Carol Buckley, of North Manchester, IN; Susan Mattern, of Fort Wayne, IN; Sydney Mattern, of Roan, IN; and Max Mattern and spouse Morgan, of Roanoke, IN. Very special thank-you to Hospice Quality Care of Midwest City, OK for their compassionate care during Nancy's stay. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Nancy's name to Hospice Quality Care Inc., 921 S. Sooner Rd., Midwest City, OK 73110. There will be a Memorial Service on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Eastside Church of Christ, 916 S. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 11, 2019
