Nancy Lewis

April 10, 1934 - June 15, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Nancy Elaine Lewis, 85, passed away June 15, 2019. She was born in Oklahoma City on April 10, 1934 to Dr. Ralph and Roma Owens. Nancy graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1952 and went on to attend Abilene Christian College. In 1954 she married Tom Burleson and three children were born into that union, Cindy, Laura and Thomas. Nancy earned a Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma City University where she received the Leona Dale Hutlet Award for secretarial excellence. Nancy was preceded in death by Tom in 1974. In 1976 she met Robert Thurman Lewis and they married in January 1981. For years, Nancy and Robert had a daily "date" over a cup of hot chocolate. They loved to travel within the U.S., but many of their adventures were during extensive travels abroad. They shared many happy years together before his death in August of last year. Nancy was also preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Owens Brown. She is survived by her children, Cindy Brown, Laura Maxwell, Thomas Burleson and wife Wendi, Rob Lewis and wife Patti, David Lewis and wife Theresa, Chris Lewis and wife Tina; grandchildren, Kristen Martin (Cory), Camden, Corbin and Callyn Maxwell, Maddie, Claire and Gillian Burleson, Josh Lewis (Charlotte), Adam and Raylee Lewis, Kelsey and Justin Lewis; great-grandchildren, Reagan Brown Congdon, Addison Martin and Charlie Mae Maxwell. She is also survived by her first cousins Angela Hiebert and Donald Wheeler, their families as well as numerous other loving extended family. Services to celebrate Nancy will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mayflower Congregational Church where she has been a devoted long-time member. Contributions to honor Nancy may be sent to Mayflower Congregational Church. The family would like to express their heart-felt gratitude to Paula Avery and Barbara Rodriguez and Eden Home Health for their loving care of Bob and Nancy the last few years. Cindy would also like to thank the staff at "What's Cooking" and Ted's Café Escondido for their concern and assistance with providing meals. Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary