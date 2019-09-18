|
Nancy Kay Lombard OKLAHOMA CITY
February 7, 1935-September 15, 2019
Nancy Kay Lombard, 84, of Oklahoma City, passed away early Sunday morning, Sep-tember 15, 2019. She was surrounded by a loving family in her final hours.
Nancy was born on February 7, 1935 in El Reno, Oklahoma. She graduated from El Reno High School. In 1953, she married John Anthony Lagaly of Union City, Oklahoma. She worked with the Boy Scouts of America for about ten years, seeing her son, Chris, become an Eagle Scout. She retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone after 20 years. In 1989, she married Elvan Horace Lombard. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for approximately 25 years and in 2010 she became a member of Church of the Servant United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Elvan, of the home; her children, Susan Boone of Rock Hill, SC, Chris and Jeanne Lagaly of Edina, MN, and Lisa and Steve Mesenbrink of Yukon, OK; grandchildren, William Boone and Jason Boone of Rock Hill, SC, Justin Donaldson of Kansas City, KS, Jordon Donaldson of Edina, MN, Diana & Jeremy Barr of Bethany, OK and Dan Mesenbrink of Yukon, OK; sister, Linda White and husband Ron of Yukon, OK; and brother-in-law, Phillip Lombard and wife Gail of Rockwall, TX.
She is also survived by six step-children and their families: Ed & Susan Lombard, Tim Lombard, Ashley & Jason Faucett, Cara & Ricky Poulin and Lacy Lombard, all of Oklahoma City, David & Sandi Lombard and Rett Wood of Edmond, OK, Olivia Lombard of Glenpool, OK, Julie & Bill Baker of Allen, TX, Kyle & Abby Baker, Josh Baker, and Ryan Baker of Allen, TX, Steve & Sharalyn Lombard and Deaven Lombard of Franklin, NC, Mark & Melissa Lombard, Lauren & Josh Smereck and Luke Lombard of Yukon, Susan & Neal Gillett, Tanner, Nolan & Mikaela of Warr Acres. She also has 11 great-grand-children.
Viewing is Wednesday, September 18, 10am-8pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 19, 10:00am at Church of the Servant, Chapel of the Cross, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd., OKC.
In honor of Nancy's love for beautiful flower gardens, guests are encouraged to wear bright colors.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019