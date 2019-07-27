Home

Nancy Marie Paredes


1958 - 2019
Nancy Marie Paredes Obituary

Nancy Marie Paredes
December 11, 1958 - July 8, 2019

LAND O'LAKES, FL
Nancy Marie Paredes passed away in her home in Florida on July 8, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her father Dr. Alfonso Paredes in August 2016. Nancy attended high school in Oklahoma at Bishop McGuinness and college at the University of Oklahoma. She was an elementary school teacher for 32 years. She brought life and humor everywhere she went. She loved her pets, music, friends and family. She is survived by mother Lois, sister Susan and brothers Al and John. She will be missed.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to the ASPCA.
Cards and letters sent c/o The Paredes Family at 524 Bonita Ave., San Marino, CA 91108.
Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Moberly, Missouri. Service TBA.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 27, 2019
