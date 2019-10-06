|
|
Nancy Records OKLAHOMA CITY
June 20, 1934 - October 4, 2019
Nancy Johnston Records died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Oct. 4, 2019.
She was born in Oklahoma City on June 20, 1934, to W. Ross Johnston and Kathryn Pratt Johnston. Her sister, Martha Jane Johnston, was 11 years her senior. When Nancy was 5, her family moved from Shawnee to Oklahoma City, where she attended Classen High School, was a member of BVG, and won the Ella D. Classen Award. Nancy attended Wellesley College and the University of Oklahoma, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.
In Aug. 1955, Nancy wed the love of her life, George J. Records. She graduated from Centenary College in Shreveport, LA while George was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base. Nancy and George met in Sunday School at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where their families were charter members. They started dating when they were 15 years old and celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in August of this year. Their marriage has served as an incredible example of love and commitment to their children and grandchildren.
Nancy was a fiercely loyal Oklahoman, proud of her Sooner roots, and a loving daughter, wife, and mother. She was also devoted to her sister, Martha Jane, who died in 2002. Nancy's efforts to make sure that Martha had a full and meaningful life exemplified who Nancy was as a person: caring, focused, generous, and constant.
She was the family historian who knew all the stories and relationships of the Johnston, Pratt, Jeffrey, Records families. Nancy enjoyed golf, and jigsaw puzzles, and reading a good detective novel. She was a whiz with numbers and usually served in the capacity of treasurer of those nonprofit organizations for which she volunteered. Nancy was active in Westminster's Women's Ministry. She volunteered for the Casady School Mom's Club and for the Junior League. She was instrumental in establishing scholarships for Classen Award winners at Classen and Northwest Classen High School. She was an active member of Bosom Buddies, a support group for breast cancer survivors, and the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae group.
Nancy loved music and had a beautiful voice. She enjoyed singing hymns in church and singing patriotic songs at football games. She loved to travel and explore the world with her husband, George, and with friends and family. On their journeys, they often unearthed local Presbyterian churches with beautiful music where they could worship while on the road.
More than anything, she loved her friends and her family. They are her legacy.
She is survived by her husband, George J. Records; three children and their spouses, Kathryn and Tim Ryan, of Denver, CO; Jeff and Marisa Records, of Oklahoma City, OK; and Martha Records and Rich Rainaldi, of Denver, CO; nine grandchildren, Claire Ryan Russo (and her husband Davide Russo), Anna Ryan, Jack Ryan, Sofia Rainaldi, Grace Rainaldi, Ross Rainaldi, Jake Records, Jeffrey Records, and Ava Records; two great-grandchildren, Carmen Russo and Francesco Russo; and the many in-laws and cousins that were such an important part of her life.
The family would like to express our thanks for the kindness and care of Mom's caregivers, Maria Deloera Velasco, Cynthia Williams, Stephanie Davenport and Brigitte Rolsma.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 6, 2019