Nancy Lee Walker

June 6, 1937 - June 12, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Our beloved mother, Nancy Lee (Wotring) Walker, 82 , of Midwest City, passed away on June 12th, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 2 in the afternoon, on Saturday, June 29th, at St. Matthew United Methodist Church with the Associate Pastor Wendelyn Perceful of St. Matthew's officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Barnes Friederich Funeral Home. Nancy was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to Earnest and Edna (Parks) Wotring on June 6, 1937. She attended Classen High School in Oklahoma City. Nancy married Robert Williams Walker at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City. Nancy was a special education teacher at Star Spencer High School. Later she became a developmental therapist at The Child Study Center in Oklahoma City. Nancy was involved in the Council on Exceptional Children, sang in her church choir, ran a pumpkin patch and loved her Methodist Woman's Circles group. Nancy is preceded in death by her beloved husband and parents. Nancy is survived by her son Bob Walker Jr., her daughter Nancy (Walker) McElveen, daughter Susie Walker-Cullins and son-in-law Clay Cullins. She is survived by her brother Earnie & Nancy Wotring, her sister Jane Stevens, her sister Edna Wotring, & Susan and Ray Beaudet. Her grandchildren Conner & Hannah Cait McElveen, Tanner McElveen, Matthew Cullins, and Walker Cullins. Nancy was close to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American . Published in The Oklahoman on June 28, 2019