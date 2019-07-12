|
Nancy Webster OKLAHOMA CITY
Dec. 10, 1921 - Feb. 16, 2019
Nancy Webster, 97, passed away Saturday February 16, 2019. She was married to John Webster; he preceded her in death in 1978. Her brother John Reed and sister Ellen Reed Bettler also preceded her in death. Nancy is survived by her son Bruce Webster. Nancy was a life long Episcopalian attending St. John's Episcopal Church at birth, then All Soul's Episcopal beginning about 15 years before her death. In her last years she lived at Mansion's at Waterford where the employees referred to her as fancy Nancy.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019