|
|
Naomi Joyce CHEROKEE
Hankey Cullen
Jan. 3, 1931 - Nov. 30, 2019
Naomi Joyce Hankey Cullen, 88, of Cherokee, OK, passed away in Oklahoma City on Nov. 30, 2019. Naomi was born in Cherokee Jan. 3, 1931, to Fred Walton Hankey & Rhoda Lenore Millspaugh Hankey. She earned her Bachelor of Music Education from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee in 1953. Throughout her life, she taught school in Lexington, OK; Lexington, VA; and Las Vegas, NV. Naomi was married to David Paul Cullen on April 10, 1953.
Naomi was a passionate believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Her most important life's work was raising her children. Naomi focused on creating memories for her family. She pieced quilts, sewed clothing for her children, and painted up a storm. Her works hang in many places of honor in homes from California to the east coast, with a few in England and Germany.
Naomi was an accomplished musician. She played piano and violin and sang bass (yes, bass) in the OBU's Women's Quartet and OBU Women's Choir as well as the First Baptist Church Choir in Cherokee. She inspired her children to carry on her love of music through keyboards, violin, cello and bass.
Naomi was a proud member of PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution, and OHCE Farmerettes.
Naomi was preceded in death by David, her husband of 66 years; her parents; two brothers, three sisters and two sisters-in-law.
She is survived by three children, Eva-Marney Lynne Cullen & husband John Fread, Amy Elisabeth Madison, and Andrew David Cullen & wife Kathy; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and special son-in-love, Kevin Burleson.
Visitation with family present will be Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, 5 until 7 p.m. at Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. in Cherokee. Funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Cherokee. Burial will be in the Cherokee Municipal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Fred W. and Rhoda L. Hankey Scholarship Fund at Oklahoma Baptist University through Lanman Funeral Home.
www.lanmanmemorials.com
Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 5, 2019