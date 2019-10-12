|
Neil S. Groom SLICK
Nov. 12, 1951 - Oct. 4, 2019
Neil Spencer Groom, age 67, died on Oct. 4, 2019, at his home on the Groom Family Ranch in Slick, OK.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Groom Ranch, 25166 W. 281st Street South, Bristow, OK 74010. Flowers may also be sent to this address.
Mr. Groom was born in Ada, OK on Nov. 12, 1951. He attended Putnam City High School, and later studied at Tulsa Community College, Oklahoma City University, and Langston University.
Mr. Groom worked as a Financial Accountant managing Groom Financial Services, LLC, and also managed the Groom Family Ranch and Groom Livestock. He was a talented artist, sculptor, craftsman, and was well-known for his work building carriages and buggies for many throughout the United States and Canada after co-founding the Carriage House and Coach Shop.
He loved God, his family, and his cattle. He was known for lending a listening ear to anyone who needed it, even going as far as to leave an extra plate or two on the dinner table for anyone who might unexpectedly stop by.
He raised his children, and often encouraged others, to "love your neighbor as you love yourself" and to "love God and lean not on your own understanding."
Mr. Groom was predeceased by his parents, Donald K. and Alda A. (Spencer) Groom; his brother, Kelly Groom; his niece, Darla Groom; and his grandparents, John and Hulda Groom.
He is survived by his brother, Glenn Groom; the mother of his children, Nancy Short; his son, Davin Groom and spouse Gayla; his daughter, Kyndel Waters and spouse Drew, their children, Conner and Kaitlyn; his daughter, Megan McGovern and spouse Harry; his son, Darin Groom and spouse Miranda, their children, Kiera Belle and Kadance; his niece, Lindsey Mayberry and spouse Curtis and their children, Callen, Lilly, and Carson; his nephew, Brandon Groom and his daughter, Sunshine; his nephew, Nicholas Groom and wife Ralena and their children, Jacoby and Savanna; and his sisters-in-law, Vicki Groom and Linda Groom.
He was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 12, 2019