Neil Patrick Murray COTTONWOOD, AZ
Jan. 24, 1926 - Mar. 5, 2019
Neil was born near Union, OK to Herbert Dale and Florence Zimmerman Murray. He grew up helping his dad build homes in OKC. He served in the Army during WWII in Germany as a mechanic. He was employed 35 years with Skaggs Construction Co. Neil was an avid beekeeper, a fanatic fisherman and a serious gardener. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Ann, three children, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a brother, Bob Murray. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019