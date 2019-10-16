Home

John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Vigil
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Moore, OK
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Moore, OK
1941 - 2019
Nelda Susan Cook
October 2, 1941 - October 13, 2019

MOORE
Nelda Susan Cook, of Moore, OK, passed away October 13, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born October 2, 1941 in Okeene, OK to Peter & Hilda (Busch) Pavlu. Nel-da enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cake decorating. She loved animals and was a Campfire Leader. Nelda enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She was a faithful OSU & Thunder fan. Nelda was a survivor and lived through two F5 tornadoes. She is survived by 2 sons, Clint Cook & wife, Maria and Curtis Cook; 2 daughters, Christie Cook and Amber Cook & husband, Philip Noisey; 8 grandchildren, Kyle Cook, Hayden Cook, Jayden Robinson, Lily Robinson, Aspen Cook, Heidi Noisey, Isabella Noisey, Elijah Noisey, and 1 on-the-way; 1 brother, Jim Pavlu; her twin sister, Velda Colvin; close family friend, Norma Henson; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving extended family and friends. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Cook; sister, Mary Dill; and daughter, Denise Cook. A Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Moore. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Moore Cemetery. Ser-vices are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019
