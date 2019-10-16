|
Nelda Susan Cook MOORE
October 2, 1941 - October 13, 2019
Nelda Susan Cook, of Moore, OK, passed away October 13, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born October 2, 1941 in Okeene, OK to Peter & Hilda (Busch) Pavlu. Nel-da enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cake decorating. She loved animals and was a Campfire Leader. Nelda enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She was a faithful OSU & Thunder fan. Nelda was a survivor and lived through two F5 tornadoes. She is survived by 2 sons, Clint Cook & wife, Maria and Curtis Cook; 2 daughters, Christie Cook and Amber Cook & husband, Philip Noisey; 8 grandchildren, Kyle Cook, Hayden Cook, Jayden Robinson, Lily Robinson, Aspen Cook, Heidi Noisey, Isabella Noisey, Elijah Noisey, and 1 on-the-way; 1 brother, Jim Pavlu; her twin sister, Velda Colvin; close family friend, Norma Henson; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving extended family and friends. Nelda is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Cook; sister, Mary Dill; and daughter, Denise Cook. A Vigil Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Moore. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Moore Cemetery. Ser-vices are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019