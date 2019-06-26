

Neva W. Benjock

Sept. 21, 1924 - June 21, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Neva Benjock passed from this life June 21, 2019, in Oklahoma City. She was born on a farm in Wellston, OK on Sept. 21, 1924, to T.E. and Jacqueline Thomas Vaughn. Neva was abandoned by her mother at the age of 8 and was raised by her father and grandparents. During WWII, she went to work for Douglas Aircraft as a Rosie the Riveter; during this time, she met Stephen Benjock. Neva and Stephen were married March 24, 1944, in South Carolina. They moved to Oklahoma City in 1954 to raise their family. In 1946, Neva joined the Catholic Church and was a founding member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. She was deeply devoted to God and her family. Neva very much enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, and cooking for her family. She died as she lived: "with a sound mind and a heart of gold" to be received by loving God and many friends. The rest is up to us — don't stop believing. Neva was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Stephen Bernard Benjock; daughter, Donna Benjock; daughter-in-law, Kris Benjock; and grandson, Justin Kelley. She leaves behind to cherish her memory: children, Carol Shreve, Kathy Schumann and husband Dave, Ronnie Benjock, Joe Benjock and wife Ana, and Mary Kelley and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Amie, Allison, Jennifer, Matthew, Nathan, Joshua, Jacob, Ryan, and Jason; and her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hailey, Luke, Harper, Faith, Nora, Nehemiah, and Genesis. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Published in The Oklahoman on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary