Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Resources
More Obituaries for NOBLE PIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOBLE MARTHA PIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Martha Noble
Sept. 27, 1934 - Sept. 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Martha Noble, 84, died peacefully, in her home, on September 17, 2019. She was born September 27, 1934 in Oklahoma City to John and Lovisa (Patrick) Moore. She owned and operated a trucking company, managed a hotel in San Antonio, TX, worked for Urban Renewal in Oklahoma City, and was an active member of the American Business Women's Association. Martha loved music and to dance. Some of her fondest memories were dancing at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa and Wanda's in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed fishing with her husband, Bill, and passing that skill along to her children and grandchildren. Martha once held the lake record for channel catfish at Lake Overholser. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy M. Noble, son, Billy John Noble, sisters, Jane Bellows, Pat Laverty, and Mary Jarnigan, and brothers, Ben and Billy Moore. Survivors include her son, Robert Noble, daughters, Sherri Rasmussen and Lynda McSpadden, sister, Lorraine Lear, grandchildren, Shane, Thandi, BJ, Tim, Steven, John, Daniel, Sara, and Bobby, numerous, beloved, great and great-great-grand-children, and cherished friends, Emma and Francis. Viewing will be Sunday, September 22, 11am-9pm at Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany, OK. Services will be Monday, September 23, 2:00pm at Mercer-Adams Chapel with interment in Resurrection Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NOBLE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now