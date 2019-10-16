|
Nora Drusilla Childers OKLAHOMA CITY
July 30, 1931 - October 12, 2019
Drusilla was born July 30, 1931 to Lloyd & Delia Rhodes in Drumright, OK. She joined her Savior, many family members & friends in Heaven on October 12 in OKC. She was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher, and caregiver of many. She was a member of Knob Hill Baptist Church, TOPS Club, enjoyed league bowling, watching movies, TBN, OU football and golf. Drusilla was preceded in death by her husband, Harry C. "PeeWee" Childers; parents; 2 sisters, Helen Parker & Dorothy Powell; & daughter-in-law, Shirley Childers. She is survived by 3 sons C. Wayne & wife, Laurie, Jack, Clay & wife, Gail; & daughter, Delia Alfaro & husband, Ronnie; 11 grandchildren; & 21 great-grandchildren. Services are 1pm, Friday, October 18, at Knob Hill Baptist Church, 2700 SW 59th, OKC, with Rick Goodman officiating. Viewing Wed. & Thurs. at John Ireland Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests tax deductible donations to: Workers (003346), P.O. Box 60730, Phoenix, AZ 85082-0730.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 16, 2019