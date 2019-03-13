Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
home of Sandy Gard
325 Dripping Springs Dr.
Edmond, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Louise Wells


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
















Nora Louise Wells
Aug. 21, 1925 - Mar. 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Nora, born in Sulphur Springs, TX, peacefully fell asleep in her home of 41 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Garner Lee Wells, who passed away Feb. 2, 1958 after 13 years of marriage. She is survived by three children -- Greg Wells, Gail Brumley, and Sandy Gard -- 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Following Garner, a professional bowler, she became the manager of Puddin Lanes Bowl. In the 1950's, she bowled for AMF in the South Pacific. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nora's life 3pm Saturday, March 16th, at the home of Sandy Gard --325 Dripping Springs Dr., Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.