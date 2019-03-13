|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Nora Louise Wells
Aug. 21, 1925 - Mar. 7, 2019
Nora, born in Sulphur Springs, TX, peacefully fell asleep in her home of 41 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Garner Lee Wells, who passed away Feb. 2, 1958 after 13 years of marriage. She is survived by three children -- Greg Wells, Gail Brumley, and Sandy Gard -- 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Following Garner, a professional bowler, she became the manager of Puddin Lanes Bowl. In the 1950's, she bowled for AMF in the South Pacific. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nora's life 3pm Saturday, March 16th, at the home of Sandy Gard --325 Dripping Springs Dr., Edmond, OK 73034.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 13, 2019