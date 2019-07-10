Norene Kimball

Blanton

March 19, 1925 - July 7, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Norene Kimball Blanton, 94, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born to Richard and Fannie Kimball on March 19, 1925 in Rocky, Oklahoma.

Norene was an active member and faithful supporter of Soldier Creek Baptist Church for over 50 years and she served in a variety of leadership positions. She was faithful in the hospital and prayer chain ministries as well as working with youth and adults in teaching and director roles in Sunday School. Norene was preceded in death by her husband, Chris Blanton; daughter, Jacque Noel; parents, Richard and Fannie Kimball; brothers, Clarence and Raymond Kimball; sisters, Lillie Lyon, Carmen Carson, Clara Kimball, and Ala V Ennis. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Blanton of Crandall, TX; grandsons, Dustin Noel and wife, Amy of Edmond, OK and Chris Noel and fiancée, Caitlin Hudson of Moore, OK; great grandson, Thomas Noel of Edmond, OK and a host of other family and friends who have touched her life during the last 94 years.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Soldier Creek Baptist Church. Viewing will be Wednesday 12-8 PM and Thursday 8AM-8PM at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home. Services to celebrate Norene will be Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:00 AM at Soldier Creek Baptist Church (9020 SE 15th St., Midwest City, OK 73130) with interment to follow at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019