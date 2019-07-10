Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
NORMA BURNS


1929 - 2019
Norma Jean Burns
July 25, 1929 - July 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Norma Jean Burns passed from this life July 5, 2019 in Oklahoma City. She was born July 25, 1929 in Joplin, MO to James Carl and Martha Elizabeth Page. Norma graduated from Capitol Hill High School. She married Lonnie Burns October 24, 1984. She was preceded in passing by her parents; and her youngest sons, Carl Lee Yeary and Kenny Burns. Survivors include her loving husband, Lonnie J. Burns; sons, James Snider, William Snider, and Lonnie Burns Jr. and wife, Stella; grand-son, Billy and wife Kristine; granddaughters, Lei Ann and husband Tony, and Jessica; great-grandsons, Billy Jr., Robert, Thomas, and Kawika; and great-granddaughter, Maevyn. Visitation for Norma is 2:00pm to 8:00pm, Wednes-day, July 10, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 500 SW 104th St., Oklahoma City. Services are 2:00pm, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at The Chapel at Resthaven. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019
