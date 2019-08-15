|
Norma Jean Mattox MIDWEST CITY
January 26, 1925 - August 10, 2019
Jean was born in Erie, KS to Charles Cable & Gladys May (Richardson) Ratliff. She was the third of four chil-dren. Jean married Erven Lee Mattox in 1945. They travelled the US together - first as an Air Force family and then as retirees - during their 64 years of marriage until Lee's death in 2009. They enjoyed a wonderful life while raising seven children, the last 50+ years of which were spent in the Choctaw/MWC area. Jean is survived by her seven children - Martha Whitaker (Bob), Donna Mira, Mary Kelpine (Buddy), Marilyn Schuenemann (Bill), Marlene Grayson (Dewayne), Marsha Brewster (Henry), and Mark Mattox (Paula); brother Jim Ratliff (Dorothy); 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Bunny McAlenxander, and her brother, Frank Ratliff. Per Jean's request, there will be no services. Visitation is Friday & Saturday, 8 AM - 8 PM. The family will greet friends from 10 AM to noon on Saturday, 08/17/2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GoMitchGo Foundation or the .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 15, 2019