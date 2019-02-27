|
Norma Jean Kite OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 19, 1936 - Feb. 25, 2019
Norma was born in Hoisington, KS to Samuel and Emilie Tittel. She was married to her husband, Leslie for 58 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in OKC. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Samuel Kite in 1996, sister, Betty Pedigo and brother, Dean Tittel. She is survived by her husband, Leslie; sons, Brett Kite of Yukon and Scott Kite and his wife Sarah of Buena Vista, CO; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kite of Tuttle; brother, Kenneth Tittel of North Platte, NE; four grandchildren, Kierstin and husband Bobby Nash, Kara Kite, Seth Kite and Savannah Kite. Services to celebrate her life will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 27, 2019