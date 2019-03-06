Norma Burns Kruta

July 10, 1928 - March 3, 2019



YUKON

Norma Joyce (Burns) Kruta, of Yukon, Okla., passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Norma was born July 10, 1928, in Geary, Okla., to parents Lena Bell (Green) and Harland Smith Burns. She was the youngest of eight children. After graduating from Greenfield High School, she moved to Oklahoma City, where she met Tom Kruta, a minor league pitcher. They were married May 20, 1949, in Tucson, Ariz., at home plate at Randolph Park (now Hi Corbett Field). Together, they raised a son and two daughters in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Arlington, Texas. Norma loved watercolor painting, traveling, doing her nightly crossword puzzle and spending time with her family. She is survived by son Michael Kruta (Libi), Mansfield, Texas, and daughters Denise Kruta and Karen Duke, Yukon; grandchildren Jason Kruta (Jennifer), Frisco, Colo., Ashley Coffman (Adam), Mansfield, Texas, and Caroline Wertz (Joe), Oklahoma City; great-grand-children Kylar, Kenzi and Karsyn Coffman, and Corbin and Evalie Kruta. Norma was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and siblings Alice Dunlap, Warren Burns, Winifred Coburn Jones, twins Eugene Burns and Imogene Johnson, and twins Joe Burns and Dan Burns. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Oklahoma City. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary