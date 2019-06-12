Home

POWERED BY

Services
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
120 S Broadway St
Moore, OK 73160
(405) 799-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA PRICE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Lea Price
Oct. 6, 1925 - June 6, 2019

Preceded in death by her parents, Lee & Bonnie Greer; her husband, Ed C. Price; and daughter, Sharon Miller. She is survived by her four daughters, Edisue Campbell, Debra Baratz-adeh, Barbara Smith, and Wendy Ramanjulu; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Hobbs and Bobby Stout; many nieces and nephews that loved her.
All who knew her loved her for her sweet and loving spirit. She was a wonderful prayer warrior and a great cook. She made everyone feel that she loved them the most. We were all her favorite.
Services to celebrate her life were held at John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK, on June 10, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
Download Now