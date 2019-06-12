|
Norma Lea Price Preceded in death by her parents, Lee & Bonnie Greer; her husband, Ed C. Price; and daughter, Sharon Miller. She is survived by her four daughters, Edisue Campbell, Debra Baratz-adeh, Barbara Smith, and Wendy Ramanjulu; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Hobbs and Bobby Stout; many nieces and nephews that loved her.
Oct. 6, 1925 - June 6, 2019
All who knew her loved her for her sweet and loving spirit. She was a wonderful prayer warrior and a great cook. She made everyone feel that she loved them the most. We were all her favorite.
Services to celebrate her life were held at John Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK, on June 10, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019