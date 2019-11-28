|
|
Norma F. Rountree OKLAHOMA CITY
July 31, 1929 - Nov. 11, 2019
Norma Fay Rountree was born July 31, 1929, to Mary Ethel and William Jackson Crawford in Weleetka, OK and died on Nov. 11, 2019, at home. She met Harry Edward Rountree while she worked as a "soda jerk" at the pharmacy in Okemah, OK, and they married in 1950 when Harry graduated from Oklahoma A&M. Norma loved traveling with Harry to his many professional engineering meetings held around the United States. She was an avid reader and skilled seamstress; however, Norma's greatest gift was of hospitality. She and Harry loved entertaining in their home, and Norma's greatest joy was cooking for others. She hosted many gatherings, and nothing pleased her more than a group coming together at the table to share a meal she prepared or helped to serve. Norma was a woman of deep faith who loved participating in the life of her home church, Northwest Christian Church. She was active in the Christian Women's Fellowship, served on many church committees, and was particularly involved in serving Passageway, the battered women and children's shelter of the YWCA. She also was a member of OKC Garden Club and loved being a part of the OSU Extension program. But her greatest contribution to her Lord and to the community was helping to establish and remaining active in Mobile Meals of Oklahoma County from 1971 until her retirement in 2013. She served on the board of Mobile Meals and was the Mobile Meals coordinator for many years at Northwest Christian Church. In keeping with her passion for feeding the hungry, she worked tirelessly in this ministry until her health declined. Norma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry; son-in-law, Bruce F. Weaver; and her nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by Kathy Weaver, of Oklahoma City; Bill and Amy Rountree, of Denver, PA; and Tom Rountree and Nancy Wilkerson, of Newburgh, IN. She also leaves her grandchildren, Chris and Michele Rountree and Katie and Barry Bryan; great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Matthew Showalter, Kalysta Rountree, and Fox Bryan; and great-great-grandchild, Emily Showalter. Donations are welcomed to Areawide Aging Agency Senior Nutrition, 4101 Perimeter Center Dr. #310, Oklahoma City, OK 73112, in Memory of Norma. Norma's Memorial Service will be held Friday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. at Midwest Boulevard Christian Church, Midwest City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 28, 2019