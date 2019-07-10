|
Norma Wilkerson OKLAHOMA CITY
1947 - 2019
Services will be 9:30 a.m. July 13, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Maysville. A come and go Celebration of Life will be at the Riverwind Casino Mezzanine from 2-6 pm.
Norma worked for the Federal Aviation Admini-stration (FAA) and retired in 2005. Norma worked at the Chickasaw Casino in Newcastle after retiring from the FAA.
While not on the clock, Norma spent much of her time raising her family and continued the family tradition of racing horses.
Norma passed away June 27, 2019. Surviving is her son, Shannon Wilkerson and family.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019