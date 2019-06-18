



























Norman Lee Skinner

December 25, 1925 - June 14, 2019



MUHALL

Norman Lee Skinner was born in Catoosa, OK on Dec. 25, 1925, to his parents, Felix Earl Skinner, Sr. and Ida Odessa Duvall Skinner. Both preceded him in death. Norman married Alpha Laverda Barker on Sept. 23, 1946, in Guthrie, OK. They had two children: a son, Ronald Dean, and a daughter, Quondra Lea. Alpha, his loving wife of 67 years, preceded him in death Dec. 12, 2013. Norman served Duration Plus 6, in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the Flagship Destroyer Minesweeper USS Gwin DM33, throughout the SW Pacific Theatre from 1943 to 1946, Boatswain 2nd Class. He was always proud, but humble that he and his older two brothers, Felix E. Skinner, Jr. — 101st Air Borne and Leon D. Skinner — U.S. Army Combat Infantry; and one younger brother, Harold Skinner — U.S. Marine Amphibious Forces, served their country during WWII. Also, two other younger brothers, Donald Dean Skinner, retired U.S. Army, and T.J. Skinner, U.S. Air Force, both served during the Korean War. With God's will, they all made it home to have families of their own. These five brothers and three sisters, Donna Jean Traumpler (Donald's twin), of Missouri; Dorothy Willson, of Crescent, OK; and Aliene "Sis" Hartline, of Chickasha, OK, preceded Norman in death. He is survived by a younger brother, Jim Skinner, of Owasso, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norman grew up in Guthrie working on farms. He left school after the 8th grade to help his two older brothers support their family when their dad got sick. Later, he worked construction jobs with his brothers and dad, drove a bobtail gas truck, then went to work at Tinker AFB. He became one of the top security clearance personnel as an Aircraft Production Control Manager, overseeing the maintenance of B-52's, KC135 fuel tankers, Generals' aircraft and Air Force One at Tinker. He retired in 1981. He said, "I didn't retire ... I just eliminated Tinker Field." Norman and Alpha bought five acres and built their first home in Oklahoma County (now Midwest City) in 1951. In 1962, they drew the plans and built their second home, a tri-level, on the same five acres, where they both resided until her death. Shortly after, he went to live with his daughter and son-in-law on their farm in Mulhall, OK, where he resided until his death. He loved sitting outside, just watching nature and listening to the quiet. He loved going with us to stack hay or feed the cattle. He was a joy being with us. Dad always loved the outdoors, and he and Mother would take us camping on weekends and summer vacations. He planted, cut, raked, baled and we helped put up hay for the cattle on their farm in Wellston. We also harvested native pecans by hand. They would then take them to a local sheller and have them cracked, and he and Mom would spend winter nights shelling out hundreds of pounds of pecans that we are still enjoying today. Some of his farm equipment was pretty old, but he could always keep it running. He fixed, built, and repaired miles of fence, and he always told us he liked doing these things because he loved nature and the peace and quiet of the country. Norman is also survived by his son, Ronald Dean Skinner and wife Sandy; his daughter, Quondra Lea Barham and her husband, Ronald Dean Osmus; four grandsons, Chadd Skinner and wife Julie, Matt Skinner and wife Lindsay, Tye Siess, Sean Siess and wife Tonia; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Gavyen, Landen, Madison, Sean Jacob, Shannon, Katelynn, and Samantha; and one very special niece, Arma Lea Fry.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Midwest Boulevard Christian Church in Midwest City, OK. Interment will follow at Summit View Cemetery in Guthrie, OK at 2 p.m. Services are under the care of Barnes Friederich Funeral Home in Midwest City, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary