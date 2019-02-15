|
Novella Dean Mears MOORE
June 10, 1934 - February 13, 2019
Novella, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 13, 2019 at the age of 84. The daughter of Henry & Ethel Mc-Ewin, Novella was born June 10, 1934 in Okemah, OK. Novella was a loving wife, devoted mother & grandmother. She will be fondly remembered & deeply missed each day. Viewing & Visitation will be today from 4-8 PM with the family present to greet friends at the funeral home. Services to celebrate her life will be held 10 AM Feb. 16, 2019 at Triumph Family Worship Center, 3425 SW 44th Street, OKC burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. Visit
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 15, 2019