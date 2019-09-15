|
|
Octavia Duncan SEMINOLE
Sept. 30, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2019
Octavia Belle Standridge Duncan, better known as Tava or Mama, was born Sept. 30, 1928 to Carl & Ottis Strandridge in Vanoss, OK and passed away Sept. 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 10am, Saturday, Sept. 21, at Memorial Park Cemetery in OKC, followed by a celebration of life at 2:30pm at the First United Methodist Church of Seminole. Memorials may be sent to the Bowlegs UMC, Box 53, Bowlegs, OK 74830.
For more information, visit:
MemorialParkOKC.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019