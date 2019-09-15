Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home
13313 North Kelley
Oklahoma City, OK 73131
(405) 755-1111
Octavia Duncan
Sept. 30, 1928 - Sept. 7, 2019

SEMINOLE
Octavia Belle Standridge Duncan, better known as Tava or Mama, was born Sept. 30, 1928 to Carl & Ottis Strandridge in Vanoss, OK and passed away Sept. 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be 10am, Saturday, Sept. 21, at Memorial Park Cemetery in OKC, followed by a celebration of life at 2:30pm at the First United Methodist Church of Seminole. Memorials may be sent to the Bowlegs UMC, Box 53, Bowlegs, OK 74830.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019
