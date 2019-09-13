|
|
Oda Leon Wade BLANCHARD
October 16, 1926-September 11, 2019
Oda Leon Wade was born October 16, 1926 in Newalla, Oklahoma to Morvan Gentry and Josie Lee (Monds) Wade. He passed away on Septem-ber 11, 2019 in Oklahoma City follow-ing a short illness. At an early age, Leon's family moved to Oklahoma City, where he attended Capitol Hill High School. He was a proud member of the world-renowned Capitol Hill Acapella Choir. On August 12, 1944, he married Mildred Wall and five months later joined the U.S. Marine Corp. At the end of WWII, he was discharged and returned to OKC and began a 41 year career with the Dolese Brothers Company. During this time, their three children were born: Robert, Rebecca and Donna. After retirement Leon began a part-time position with Hobby Lobby which provided a very rewarding opportunity to travel to many states, accompanied by his wife Mildred. Leon joined the Church of God in 1952 and was an active and faithful member his entire life, teaching Sunday School for over 50 years. Leon gave generously of his time and talents to his family, friends, church and community. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard Wade, and his wife Rachel, and his beloved granddaughter Beth Carrier. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Mildred, son Robert and wife Frances, daughter Becky and husband Jim Wyman and daughter Donna Wade, grandchildren Amy Wade, Dustin Kusik, Brian Wade and Susan Van Hoose and husband Scott, five great-grandchildren Jenifer Young and husband Josh, Grant Gaines, Kamber Carrier, Logan Schultz and great-great grandsons Parker and Keegan Young. Viewing will be 4-8 PM today at the funeral home. Services will be 2 PM, Saturday, September 14, at Vondel Smith Mortuary, 6934 S. Western, Oklahoma City. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Edmond, OK. A complete obituary can be viewed at:
vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 13, 2019