Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethany First Church of the Nazarene
6789 N.W. 39th Expressway
Bethany, OK
View Map
Olen Dee McClain


1930 - 2019
Olen Dee McClain
October 30, 1930-September 25, 2019

BETHANY
Olen Dee McClain was born October 30, 1930, in Plainview, Texas to Clyde and Anna McClain. He died in Oklahoma City on September 25. Olen is survived by his wife, Wilma; his son, Lewis and wife Rita; grandchildren, Curtis McClain and Aubree (Josh) McKamie; great-grandchildren, Ronan and Darby McKamie; sister, Neva (Richard) Borchardt; and many nieces and nephews. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He graduated with degrees from Southern Nazarene University, Okla-homa State University, and the University of Central Oklahoma. He was an elementary teacher and later a principal in Putnam City Schools for 25 years. After retirement from the school system, he was employed by Local Federal Bank (now IBC) and later worked at Southern Nazarene University. Viewing will be Friday, 9am-9pm with family present from 6-7pm at Mercer-Adams. Funeral Service will be Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00pm at Bethany First Church of the Nazarene. To read the full obituary or leave condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 27, 2019
