|
|
Oleta June Moss WYLIE, TEXAS
June 1, 1928 - Sept. 23, 2019
Oleta was born in Mangum, Oklahoma to the late Douglas and Zelta Kelly. She graduated from Mangum High School in 1946. During her working career Oleta and her husband, Pearson, owned a furniture store in Elk City, OK and operated motels in Altus and Elk City, OK making many lifelong friends along the way. They retired to Oklahoma City and she filled her days with family, gardening, reading, and "coaching" the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma Sooners from "the best seat in the house", her living room recliner. Oleta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Paula Moss; her daughter-in-law Barbara Moss; three grandsons and their wives, Brandon and Brianna Moss, Christopher and Lori Moss, and Brent Moss; and three great grandchildren, Sean, Madison, and Shannon. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Pearson; her son Rick; her parents; and her brother, Harold. Funeral service will be held at a future date in Oklahoma City. Burial will follow in Elgin, Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 29, 2019