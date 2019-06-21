Oleva (King) Owens

Aug. 30, 1935 - Jun. 18, 2019



MOORE

Oleva (King) Owens, 83, passed away on June 18, 2019. Oleva was born on August 30, 1935 to Dudley and Delphia King in St. Joe, Tenn-essee resid-ing in the state of Alabama. Oleva loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker, loved reading the Bible, and doing puzzles with her family. Oleva is survived by her children, Linda & spouse Richard of California, Wanda & spouse Jimmy of Oklahoma, Billy Jr. & spouse Justine of Arkansas, Stella & spouse Floyd of Oklahoma, Jonny & spouse Jesica of Oklahoma, Jeannie & spouse Jen of Texas, and Geneva & spouse James of Oklahoma; brother, Robert of Alabama; sisters, Dessie, Alice, and Earline of Alabama; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Oleva is preceded in death by her spouse, Billy C. Owens; spouse, Dare Donald Owens; parents, Dudley and Delphia King; daughter, Mary Donna Sue Perrine; brothers, Luther, Edward, and Bunt; sisters, Birdie and Nell; granddaughter, Nikki; great-grandson, Nathan. Visitation will be from 5 pm - 9 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 and 9am - 9 pm Friday, June 21, 2019. Services for Oleva will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel, located at 2301 E. Indian Hills Rd., Norma, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 21, 2019