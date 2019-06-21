Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
2301 East Indian Hills Road
Norman, OK 73071
(405) 329-2553
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
2301 East Indian Hills Road
Norman, OK 73071
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
2301 East Indian Hills Road
Norman, OK 73071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oleva Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oleva (King) Owens


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Oleva (King) Owens
Aug. 30, 1935 - Jun. 18, 2019

MOORE
Oleva (King) Owens, 83, passed away on June 18, 2019. Oleva was born on August 30, 1935 to Dudley and Delphia King in St. Joe, Tenn-essee resid-ing in the state of Alabama. Oleva loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker, loved reading the Bible, and doing puzzles with her family. Oleva is survived by her children, Linda & spouse Richard of California, Wanda & spouse Jimmy of Oklahoma, Billy Jr. & spouse Justine of Arkansas, Stella & spouse Floyd of Oklahoma, Jonny & spouse Jesica of Oklahoma, Jeannie & spouse Jen of Texas, and Geneva & spouse James of Oklahoma; brother, Robert of Alabama; sisters, Dessie, Alice, and Earline of Alabama; 20 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Oleva is preceded in death by her spouse, Billy C. Owens; spouse, Dare Donald Owens; parents, Dudley and Delphia King; daughter, Mary Donna Sue Perrine; brothers, Luther, Edward, and Bunt; sisters, Birdie and Nell; granddaughter, Nikki; great-grandson, Nathan. Visitation will be from 5 pm - 9 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 and 9am - 9 pm Friday, June 21, 2019. Services for Oleva will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park Chapel, located at 2301 E. Indian Hills Rd., Norma, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now