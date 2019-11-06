|
Olive H. Gray OKLAHOMA CITY
September 2, 1928-November 2, 2019
Olive Hope (Foster) Gray passed away peacefully on November 2nd, 2019. She was born to Ted and Bernice Foster on September 2nd, 1928 in Oklahoma City. Olive resided in Oklahoma City through most of her life until relocating to Spanish Cove in Yukon in 2014. In 1947 she married the love of her life, Dan Gray, and they remained married until his death in 2008. Olive devoted her life to being a wife to Dan and mother to her two daughters, Dayna (Gray) Foster and Cindy (Gray) Hanna. Later in life she also added the roles of grandmother and great-grandmother. Olive was extremely creative and this was evident through the many hobbies she pursued. Her hobbies included ceramics, pottery, sewing, and making beautiful quilts. Her artistic projects and her continuous desire to learn something new inspired many over the years. In her later years, she loved doing yoga and playing scrabble with friends as well as always reading several books at a time. Olive is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Cindy Hanna, and brother Ted Foster. She is survived by her daughter, Dayna Foster, her grandchildren, Christy (Hanna) Peterson and Rob Peterson, and Angela Hanna and Chris Westbrook. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Elyse and Matilda Peterson, along with her faithful four-legged companion, Mr. G. A grave-side service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 8th, at Fairlawn Cemetery. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the loving nursing home staff at Spanish Cove for the incredible care they provided during the last few months of Olive's life.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 6, 2019