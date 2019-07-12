Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for OLIVER PIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OLIVER AMANDA PIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Amanda Elizabeth
Oliver
November 14, 1922 - July 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
The Gates of Heaven opened July 5, 2019 to welcome a very special angel, Amanda Elizabeth Oliver. She was born November 14, 1922 in Ozark, AR and moved to Oklahoma City, after marrying John Oliver.
She was an active member of Fifth Street Missionary Baptist Church for over seventy years and retired from The Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City after 35 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN).
She is survived by her daughter Priscilla (Alvin) Metoyer, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren, two sisters and a host of other beloved family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Fifth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 801 N.E. Fifth Street, OKC, OK. Services arranged by Temple & Sons, 2801 N. Kelley Ave., OKC, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.