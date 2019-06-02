Onis Ray Miller

February 17, 1930 - May 30, 2019



EDMOND

Onis Ray Miller died peacefully at his home in Edmond, OK on the morning of May 30, 2019. He was 89. Onis was born in Hitchita, OK Feb. 17, 1930, to Sarah Council Frazier & James Melton Miller. Onis graduated from Hitchita High School as Salutatorian. He left home the day after high school graduation with this little metal suitcase and $30.00 in his pocket. He applied and was hired by Mr. W.W. Lee (The Colonel), owner of Leeway Motor Freight, employed as an office clerk. He was soon drafted and served with the 1st Marine Division, deployed to Korea in the 1950s. He was based at the far western end of I Corps, one of the most critical of the entire 8th Army line. This allowed the CB's to complete the runways, making it possible to evacuate the frozen and injured soldiers of the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. Upon returning from the Korean War, he worked his way thru the ranks at Leeway Motor Freight while attending Oklahoma State University and Harvard School of Finance. During Onis' 31 years at Leeway, he was promoted to Vice President of Operations of the Eastern half of the United States.

In 1980, using his excerpt abilities in operations management, Onis formed Frontier Express (FRXP) along with an amazing salesman, Matthew "Mat" Dallas. Together, they formed D & M Distribution Services and Dallas Miller Logistics. In the 1990s, both companies were recognized by Metro 50 as one of the fastest growing companies in the Oklahoma City area. Additionally, in 1991 winning the National Blue Chip Enterprise initiative program. This recognition came to the attention of the then Chief of the Cherokee Nation, Wilma Mankiller. She contacted Onis requesting his assistance. He interviewed, hired, and helped establish the Cherokee Police force and also helped with advising in business management issues. Onis further supported the transportation industries in Oklahoma by his membership in the Oklahoma Trucking Association and later by serving as President.

Onis was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Alyne. He is survived by Barbara Lee Miller, wife of 29 years; daughter, Donna Witover; son, Barry Miller and wife Marjorie; daughter, Laura Sweatt and husband Steve; daughter, Gaylien Lagasse and husband Todd; and son, Andy Wylie; as well as 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

After semi-retiring, Onis and his wife Barbara enjoyed RVing across the U.S. with repeated stops in Montana, Arizona and New Mexico. They established lifelong friendships with other snowbirds and RVers in their travels.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Crossings Community Church chapel, 14600 Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, 73134.

Military Graveside Services will be held for family members and close friends, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 13313 N. Kelley Ave., Oklahoma City, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary