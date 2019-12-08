|
Opal Irene (Palmer) MACOMB
Blake
Dec. 31, 1931 - Nov. 30, 2019
Opal Irene (Palmer) Blake, 87, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home in Macomb, OK. She was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Maud, OK to parents John Allen Palmer and Irma Lila (Thompson) Palmer. She had worked at Tinker Air Force Base and Cain's Coffee and worked as a cafeteria server and a florist.
Opal's passions were fishing, quilting, gardening and she could make anything grow and be beautiful. She loved the country life and the serenity. She worked hard all of her life, feared not challenge and loved like there was no tomorrow. She was a member of the Post 9969 in Del City, OK and was a supporter of the Masonic Lodge. Her favorite time of the year was springtime that brought the new birth of her grand goat babies and the flowers she painstakingly took care of. She was also an AVID OU football supporter!
Opal is survived by her children, Kenneth Dilbeck, Mustang, OK; Rhonda Gallet, Midwest City, OK; Gwynn Lorig, Edmond, OK; and Deanella Atallian, Macomb, OK; sister, Dorothy McCray, Del City, OK; and grandchildren, Cindy Pearson, Karey Hubbard, Kenneth Dilbeck, Jr., Billy Dilbeck, Leaha Brumley, Erick Heald, Lisa Lorig, Katie Lorig, Robert Routt, Jr., and Chris Routt; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, John Allen Palmer; her mother, Lila Palmer; and her siblings, Roland Palmer, Junior Allen "JA" Palmer, and Florence Dow.
Cremation services are planned for Opal. A guest book to sign and a picture video will be available to view Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home, 1001 N. Milt Phillips Avenue, Seminole, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home, Seminole, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019