April 16, 1940 - June 9, 2019



NORMAN

Opal Dianne (McCoy) Dye was born to Nancy Powell "Polly" McCoy and James Bruce McCoy on April 16, 1940, in Hayes, KS. She passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 9th, 2019, at Arbor House Reminisce in Norman, OK.

Dianne grew up in Oklahoma City. During her junior year in high school, she began working at the May Theater. It was there that she met a wonderful young assistant manager, Bobby Joe Dye. It was truly love at first sight. Shortly after her high school graduation, Dianne and Bob married on June 15, 1958. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Lori Kaye and Robert Todd, whom they adored.

Dianne spent her entire career in sales. She was the top producing Toy Department Manager in the nation for Sears and Roebuck in Oklahoma City. When Bob was transferred to California , she continued her sales career there and did so when they moved to Texas and then back to Oklahoma. Dianne was a tireless worker her entire life, gaining many accolades. She ultimately retired from Acosta in April 2013 at age 73.

Dianne and Bob loved to travel, especially enjoying cruises. Dianne had many hobbies: sewing (especially Christmas pajamas for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren), movies, reading, puzzles, crosswords, and video games. But her competitive spirit was most apparent when she played ping pong. She NEVER wanted to lose and seldom did. Dianne adored her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. And she loved animals, especially her dogs.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Jimmy, her beloved husband Bob, her son Todd, her "favorite" son-in-law Larry Wright, and her nephew Danny. She is survived by her daughter Lori Wright; her daughter-in-law Robin Dye; her sister-in-law Ida Lee McCoy; her grandchildren: Sarah Hartsock and husband Brian and their children Port, Haynes, Ella, Halle, and Tate; Joshua Wright and his wife Jenny and their children Josie and Jack; Megan Deavors and her husband Chase and their children Kinsley, Emery, and Merritt; Logan Dye and his wife Leann and their children Adley and Layne; Matt Stevens and his wife Kinsey and their son P.J.; and Dianne's nieces Debi Green and her husband Jere and Dru Ross and her husband Brian.

Graveside services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 12th, 10:30AM at Hillside Cemetery in Purcell, OK. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care (405.292.4787). Published in The Oklahoman on June 12, 2019