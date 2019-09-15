|
Opal J. Dempsey OKLAHOMA CITY
1925 - 2019
Opal Juanita Dempsey, 94, of Oklahoma City, went to be with Jesus Sept. 9, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Checotah, OK to Inez & Bill Hill. Opal was a woman of tremendous faith, and her family and friends were blessed by her pure and loving heart.
Opal spent 23 years working at JC Penney. She later volunteered her time by serving others through many associations including Whiz Kids and Integris 3rd Age Life Center, where Opal volunteered 15,000 hours. Opal was an active member of Putnam City Baptist Church for 31 years. Opal also enjoyed square dancing with the Indian Territory Squares, participating with the Putnam City Teachers' Travel Club, and was a member of Will Rogers Apogon Iris Garden Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert G. Dempsey Jr.; and four sisters, Nellie Davidson, Cora Chronister, Eloyese Smith, and Delores Wadsworth. Opal is survived by her two sons, Robert G. Dempsey III and his wife Shirley and Dr. Gary B. Dempsey and his wife Cathy; grandchildren, Keely Webb (Dr. Brian), Jay Dempsey (Amanda), Connor Dempsey (Trisha), Caitlin Mazaheri (Phillip), and Abbey Sanford (Camron); eight great-grandchildren, Holyn, Ella, Payton, Lucy, Beau, Liam, Kinsley Kate, and Nico; two sisters, Ora Ledbetter and Linda Killingsworth (John); one brother, William Hill (Anna); as well as numerous loving extended family and friends.
Opal will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband of 36 years, Robert G. Dempsey Jr., at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Checotah, OK. There will be a Memorial Service in celebration of her life in OKC at Putnam City Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Those wishing to honor Opal may do so by contributing to either the Putnam City Baptist Church or to Integris 3rd Age Life Center.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019