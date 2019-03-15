Opal T. Smith

Jan. 27, 1925 - March 11, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Opal T. Smith, 94, of Oklahoma City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born in El Reno, OK on January 27, 1925 to Edward William and Lilly Mae (Denney) Todd.

Opal grew up on a farm west of town on Route 66 and graduated from El Reno High School & Blackwood Business College. She worked at Douglas Manufacturing during World War II and later served in the Civil Service in OKC, Seattle, & San Antonio. Opal retired from Civil Service after more than 30 years. She later worked for her son and daughter's-in-law company where the Lifetime Achievement Award bears Opal and Fred Smith's name. It is given for unselfish commitment and dedication.

She was a very caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth M. Todd, sister Dorothy Mae Todd Salyer, and husband Lawrence Fred Smith.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Debbie Murphy of OKC, her grandson, Michael Todd Murphy of Moore, step- grandson, Nicholas Harroz III, his wife Susan and their son Ford of Edmond and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial services for Opal will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Vondel Smith North Chapel, with burial to follow at Red Rock Cemetery in Calumet, OK.

Contributions may be made to the or the . Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 15, 2019