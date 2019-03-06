Home

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
ORIN WILKINS

Orin Lee Wilkins
January 14, 1933 - March 3, 2019

BETHANY
Orin Wilkins, 86, graduated to glory March 3, 2019. Born in Kingston, OK, Orin spent most of his adult life in the OKC metro area. He received degrees at OKC South-western College, Bethany Nazarene College, and both his Master's and D.Ed. from OSU. Geared to secondary education, Orin served as both professor and Dean of Academics at OKC South-western, and later, professor at Rose State College. He married his wife of 65 years, Patsy, in 1953. Together they had three children, David (wife Diane) of Bethany, Rebecca (deceased) and Ken (wife Brenda) of Yukon, four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 8, 9am-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm at Mercer-Adams. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2:00pm at Christ's Legacy Church. Memorial gifts may be made in Orin's memory to Christ's Legacy Forward-n-Faith. To read full obituary or share condolences, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 6, 2019
