Orlina "Toot" Brooks OKLAHOMA CITY
Feb. 1, 1929 - May 27, 2019
Orlina was born February 1, 1929 in Oklahoma City to Gus & Lillian Lang. She died May 27, 2019 after a brief illness. She was married to A.R. Brooks for 38 years until his passing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Dennis, sister Melba Burroughs and brothers Fred, Frank & Gus Lang. She is survived by her son, David and wife, Laura and granddaughter Nicole. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11am Friday May 31, 2019 at Sunny Lane Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences for the family at vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019