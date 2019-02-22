|
Orvile M. Gary YUKON
April 18, 1934 - February 13, 2019
Orvile M. Gary, 84, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on February 13, 2019. He was born to Coy H. and Gidie (Frazier) Gary on April 18, 1934 in Weather-ford, OK. Orvile was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He is survived by one son, Mike Gary and wife Sharon of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Jenifer Amos and husband Orin and their children Seth and Skyler; grandson David Gary and wife Rene of Arizona; sisters Loretta Courtney of Elmore City and Dorothy Cooper of Norman. Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Doris, son Kenneth Scott Gary and wife Betty, and siblings Kenneth Gary, Kathleen Pennington, Ruth Evans, Harold Gary, Joyce Taylor, Geneva Taylor, and Bobby Gary. Orvile was a kind soul and loved with his whole heart. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23 @ 10AM at Baggerley Funeral Home (Edmond).
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019