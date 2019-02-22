Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
(405) 341-3737
For more information about
ORVILE GARY
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Baggerley Funeral Home
930 South Broadway
Edmond, OK 73034
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ORVILE GARY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ORVILE GARY


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Orvile M. Gary
April 18, 1934 - February 13, 2019

YUKON
Orvile M. Gary, 84, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside on February 13, 2019. He was born to Coy H. and Gidie (Frazier) Gary on April 18, 1934 in Weather-ford, OK. Orvile was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. He is survived by one son, Mike Gary and wife Sharon of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Jenifer Amos and husband Orin and their children Seth and Skyler; grandson David Gary and wife Rene of Arizona; sisters Loretta Courtney of Elmore City and Dorothy Cooper of Norman. Preceding him in death are his parents, wife Doris, son Kenneth Scott Gary and wife Betty, and siblings Kenneth Gary, Kathleen Pennington, Ruth Evans, Harold Gary, Joyce Taylor, Geneva Taylor, and Bobby Gary. Orvile was a kind soul and loved with his whole heart. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23 @ 10AM at Baggerley Funeral Home (Edmond).
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baggerley Funeral Home
Download Now